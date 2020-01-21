New Islamic State group leader confirmed ―Report

Intelligence services have identified the new leader of the Islamic State (IS) group as Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi.

British newspaper, The Guardian (UK) citing officials from two unnamed spy services, described him as one of the terrorist group’s founding members and said he had led the enslavement of the Yazidi minority in Iraq.

It said he also oversaw operations around the world.

The organisation had named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new head just days after its previous leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a raid by US special forces in October.

But some analysts suggested the group were caught off guard by Baghdadi’s killing and that the true identity of its new leader remained uncertain.

The Guardian (UK) said Salbi was selected within hours of the death and that Quraishi was a nom de guerre not recognised by other senior leaders or intelligence agencies.

The newspaper described him as “a hardened veteran…