A solace to vulnerable women, children in south west

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Association for Human Development (AHD) Thursday described the South-West Security Network, codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’, as a solace to vulnerable women and children in the region.

President of the gender Non Governmental Organisation NGO, Mrs Folake Esan said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Esan said that the Amotekun initiative would curb the incessant attacks, which had been ravaging the zone.

According to her, many women have been raped and killed, while some have had parts of their bodies removed by ritualists.

“Many have become widows, while some young girls have had their innocence ripped off them by these wicked men.

“Our farmland and produce have been destroyed before they could be harvested and brought to the market, thus leaving agrarian investors with nothing to show for their investment,” she said.

Esan said that there were interior areas of the zone that needed policing, which, she said, Amotekun would do well to…