Coalition seeks US visa ban on Supreme Court justices 

By Victoria Ojeme

A civic group, the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution has called on the United States to place visa restrictions on the Supreme Court justices who delivered the judgement on the governorship election appeal that removed Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State.

It said that the jurists had used their position to undermine democracy, stressing that they and their families should thus be placed under visa ban.

The group stated that the judicial verdict in the popular estimates of Nigerians represents a severe interference in the nation’s democratic process and “a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

This was contained in a petition dated January 23, 2020, submitted to the US Embassy in Abuja on Thursday. It was signed by members of the coalition, Ariyo Dare-Atoye, Deji Adeyanju and Adebayo Raphael.

The group stated that the apex court departed from its previous judgement in the case of Atiku vs Buhari, where it…