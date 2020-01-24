Don’t cover up Fatai ‘Oko Oloyun’ murder, Afenifere warns Police

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, warned the Nigeria Police not to cover up the murder of renowned alternative therapist, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as “Oko Oloyun”.

The popular alternative therapist, Oko Oloyun was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation saying “this is another test to the capacity of the Nigerian police.”

The statement reads: “The attention of Afenifere has been called to the brutal murder of Oko Oloyun in the continued sad and long story of insecurity in Yoruba land.

“We pray for the repose of the soul of the gentleman and we promise to take a keen interest in the investigations into the dastardly act.

“Smarting from the abandoned investigation into the July 12, 2019…