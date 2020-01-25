Edo politicians: Remember Lassa Fever

By Tonnie Iredia

In a typical society, particularly a democracy, there are two sides to what is generally known as the Social Contract Theory.

The two sides are the government and the people. Whereas it is the duty of the people to perform civic duties such as voting at an election, payment of taxes and engaging in community development schemes; government on its part is to protect the people from every harm such as diseases and crimes.

Government is also expected to organize policies that would improve the living standards of the people. Where these roles are pragmatically played, society develops rapidly but in many societies that are described as developing or underdeveloped, government is usually unable to be people-oriented. Instead, persons who find themselves in public office are often self-concerned and as such appropriate societal wealth to only themselves. In most cases, the said people in government more known as the political class are always…