Magu charges Nigerians to unite, support corruption fight

By Soni Daniel

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has urged Nigerians to unite and support the anti-corruption fight in order to bring Nigeria back to the path of glory.

Magu who stated this on Saturday, in Abuja, during the EFCC’s Fitness Exercise organised in collaboration with EFCC Ambassadors with the theme: “Let’s Unite in the War Against Corruption”, said Nigerians are too endowed with human and material resources that the citizens should not be living in penury.

The exercise, which was organised in collaboration with the EFCC Ambassadors, a group of Nigerian artists and comedians partnering with the EFCC, had in attendance notable comedians such as ‘I Go Die’, ‘Ambassador Wahala’, music icon, African China among others.

Magu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Tony Amokeodo, pointed out that only the collective will and support of Nigerians would help the Commission attain desired…