Nigeria’ll end North-East insurgency, like it did Civil War — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured that Nigeria will soon see the end of the insurgence that has bedeviled the North-Eastern part of the country like she saw the end of the Nigeria/Biafra civil war.

President Buhari gave the assurance when he received the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that Nigeria had seen similar occasions in the past, but managed to overcome and forged on.

The President also assured that the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will effectively manage all attendant crises from the insurgency.

Recalling from his experience of the Nigerian Civil War, the President noted that the current security challenge in the North-East, though might take some time, will also be subdued.

According to him, “If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and reorganised our…