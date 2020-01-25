Send your child to school or be prosecuted, Kaduna Govt warns parents

The Kaduna State Government, on Friday, advised parents to send their children to school or face prosecution in accordance with extant laws.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, gave the advice in Kaduna.

Yayi stressed that every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education, adding that the state government has a duty to provide such education.

She said that in meeting this obligation, the government has declared free education to every child from primary to secondary school in the state.

The permanent secretary explained that the move was part of measures to ensure that every resident of the state was literate, to enable them to have a quality life.

“Therefore, parents have no excuse not to send their children to school, as the government has taken off all financial burden from parents.

“You should be aware that the Child Welfare and Protection Law, 2018, section 18 (6),…