Declare seats of defectors vacant, PDP tells INEC

Dirisu Yakubu, Chinonso Alozie, Praise Njoku & Jennifer Gideon

The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately declare the seats of its member-lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, who defected to All Progressives Congress, APC, vacant.

The party said that by defecting to another party which played no part in their emergence as lawmakers, the defectors have lost the right to keep their plum seats and should therefore, quit as quickly as possible.

Addressing journalists at the party’s national headquarters, yesterday, spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defectors “have indeed shown absolute lack of character, failure of leadership capacity in moments of challenges and absence of faith to stand with the people in their most trying moment, but are easily bought by personal pecuniary and political…