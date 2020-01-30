OSHEVIRE debunks crisis in UPU

By Festus Ahon

NATIONAL Publicity Secretary of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Mr Abel Oshevire, has said there was no crisis in the union, saying that the UPU under the leadership of Olorogun Moses Taiga was at peace with all stakeholders.

Oshevire in a statement, said; “Our attention has been drawn to an allegation by Chief Joe Omene that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, is responsible for an imaginary crisis in the UPU.

“Ordinarily, we had intended to ignore Chief Omene, the former President-General of the UPU. However, given the fact that the allegation could convey a wrong impression in the minds of those not conversant with the workings of the UPU, we have decided to put the records straight.

“Let it be stated for the umpteenth time that there is no crisis in the UPU, under the control of Olorogun Moses Taiga, who was first elected President- General on December 6th, 2016, for a three-year term and was re-elected on 5th December, 2019, for another three-year…