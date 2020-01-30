PDP supports call for Buhari’s resignation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the comments by President Muhammodu Buhari expressing surprise at the heightened insecurity across the country as defeatist, demoralizing and traumatizing.

The PDP states that by this comment, President Buhari has displayed a disheartening dereliction of duty, directly admitted that he is overwhelmed and lacks the required capacity to articulate and implement any solutions to the escalated insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and increased wave of violence under his administration.

Our party holds that such a statement from a Commander-in-Chief, who promised to lead from the front, is distressing as it further exposes an abdication of duty and shows that Mr. President is not even abreast of his major task in governance which is the security of lives and property.

The PDP is particularly worried over this apparent display of leadership failure as Mr. President ought to be receiving a daily…