Widows of soldiers protest release of repentant Boko Haram terrorists

…Wants them punished like other criminals

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Widows of slain military officers and soldiers particularly those fighting the war against terrorism have protested the continuous release of murderous Boko Haram terrorists on the grounds that they have repented.

National Vice President of Military Widows Association, Mrs Edith Opesanmi who spoke on their behalf during the seminar by the ‘Support Our Troops Foundation’ in Abuja, faulted the decision of the federal government in releasing the so-called repentant criminals who are responsible for the death of so many gallant officers and soldiers as well as helpless innocent Nigerians.

Opesanmi said this during an interview with The on the sidelines of the maiden lecture of Support Our Troops Foundation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Emphasizing that the terrorists were not better than other criminals like armed robbers and kidnappers who are being made to pay for their crimes, Opesanmi who…