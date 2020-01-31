A key underlying principle of an insurance

By Ikuomola Adebisi

An insurance contract, like every other contract, is underpinned by valid and tested principles which are the very essence of its wide applicability and growth overtime.

Parties to an insurance contract are expected to have a consensus adidem (meeting of minds) prior to consummation of the contract aside other elements of a valid contract.

One of the key principles of an insurance contract is ‘Insurable Interest’ which must be present in all contract of insurance, otherwise it becomes a wager rendering it voidable abinitio.

Insurable interest is a legal right to insure arising out of a financial relationship recognized at law between the insured and subject matter of insurance.

Under a life insurance policy, a ready example is insurance on human life; for fire insurance, it could be factory, machinery, stocks, building, etc.

In much broader terms, parties to insurance contract must have a definite relationship with the subject matter of insurance, whether…