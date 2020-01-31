Anambra Govt to standardise operations of traditional medical practitioners

The Anambra State Government says it plans to standardised the operations of traditional medical practitioners in the state to harness their full potentials.

Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice said this in a chart with newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Ibezim said an executive bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly to enact laws that would standardise operations in the sector to make the state a hub for indigenous medical research.

He said that government would work towards unlocking the state’s great potentials in the traditional medicine to provide wholesome health services to the people.

He said that traditional medicine could be valuable in addressing multitudes of health challenges in the state.

“Traditional medicine has been the main source of health care for the vast majority of the people.

“Traditional medicine has thrived over the years due to its large patronage, the only major…