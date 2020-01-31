Kano: KAROTA seize N30m worth of unregistered drugs

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano Road and Traffic Agency,, has confiscated 28 cartons of illicit drugs worth N30 million.

Karota, under the leadership of Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, raided a store along Airport Road by Murtala Muhammad Way where the drugs were kept after being brought into the state without National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration Control, NAFDAC Registration.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the Agency’s Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa, the seizure came after intelligence report by men of the Agency that uncertified and highly abused male enhancement drugs were smuggled to the state and stored by some expatriates.

The Agency, which is part of the state’s Task Force against Drug abuse and Supply of Hard or Contraband Drugs raided the said house on Wednesday in line with its mandate to get rid of any of such products.

Managing Director of Dan’agundi warned that the Agency would continue to do everything…