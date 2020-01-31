Operators storm Sanwo-Olu’s office in protest

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the commencement of total enforcement ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called, “Okada” and tricyclists, “Keke NAPEP” commencing, February 1st, some operators, on Friday, led a peaceful protest to the state government in Alausa, seeking a rethink on the ban.

Recall that the state government had last Monday, announced plans to commence total enforcement of Reform Traffic Law of 2018 on activities of motorcyclists, popularly called “Okada” and tricycles, called “Keke Marwa” on restricted routes and bridges across 15 Local Government Areas of the state.

The operators, numbering hundreds, who are Gokada, “Oride, and “Max” commercial motorcycles, stormed Alausa about 10 am, and headed straight to the State House of Assembly, accusing the state government of being insensitive to their plight.

The irate operators demanded that rather than ban them the state government should regulate their operations as…