Uzodinma restores public water supply in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has restored public water supply in Owerri metropolis. Uzodinma spoke yesterday in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, adding that the governor took the action immediately he discovered there were complaints of scarcity of water in the state capital.

Some of the areas that have started enjoying public supply of water included Aladinma, Ikenegbu, Areas M, N and C of World Bank, New Owerri.

The governor said efforts were ongoing to ensure public water supply to the homes of every resident in and around the state capital.

It stated: “Imo State government is pleased to announce that the Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation has restored public water supply to some parts of Owerri metropolis.

“Specifically, pipe-borne water now runs in parts of Aladinma and Ikenegbu in Owerri as well as in Areas M, N and C of World Bank, New Owerri.

“Imo people should rest assured that…