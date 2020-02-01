Breaking: Trump’s travel ban on Nigeria, others callous

By Nwafor Sunday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has described as callous, President Trump’s addition of Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Tanzania and Sudan to the travel ban.

Nancy, a ‘Democrats’, focused on strengthening America’s middle class and creating jobs; said that the travel ban will threaten the US security, values and rule of law.

She assured of establishing ‘NO BAN Act’ that will prohibit religious discrimination of America’s immigration system and limit Trump’s ability to impose what she described as ‘biased and bigoted restrictions.’

Her words, “The Trump Administration’s expansion of its outrageous, un-American travel ban threatens our security, our values and the rule of law. The sweeping rule, barring more than 350 million individuals from predominantly African nations from traveling to the United States, is discrimination disguised as policy.

“America’s strength has…