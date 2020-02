Edo govt condemns political violence, use of explosives, other dangerous weapons

The Edo State Government has condemned the use of explosives and other dangerous weapons at the weekend by some politicians in parts of the state to cause mayhem, endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens of the state in the process.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, described the dastardly act as reprehensible and most condemnable.

According to Osagie, “the shameful resort to violence is the next move of some politicians and their cohorts in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to create tension in the state with the intent of forcing the authorities to declare a State of Emergency in Edo State.”

He restated the state government’s commitment to the peace and safety of Edo people, warning that intent on exacerbating tensions in the state to steer clear.

The statement reads: “It has come to our notice that explosives and other dangerous weapons were used by some politicians in parts of the…