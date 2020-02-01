ID Africa announces new format for 8th edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference

ID Africa, owners of theNETng and producers of Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) have announced a new format for the 8th edition of the long running conference to be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. NECLive which is the premier and largest gathering of entertainment industry professionals in Nigeria will be expanding its format to accommodate new activities, events and programmes in order to deepen its impact and shore up its contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industry.

For the past seven years, NECLive has run as an intensive full day, nine-hour event featuring powerful panel sessions, insights from industry leaders and critically innovative conversations. Past editions of NECLive have seen over 12,000 attendees, reached over 60 million viewers online and via live TV, and hosted over 450 industry experts as speakers and panelists, including MI Abaga, 2Baba, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Simi, Davido, Bayo Adekanmbi, D’Banj, among others.

Come…