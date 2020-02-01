Imo judgment review, insult to Nigerians, Judiciary — APC Chieftain

An APC Chieftain in Abia, Mr Austin Okezie, on Friday condemned the purported application by the immediate past governor of Imo, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, for a review of the Supreme Court judgment that removed him.

The court had declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the rightful winner of the state governorship election held on March 9, 2019.

The politician said in a statement in Lagos that such an application would amount to a mockery of the judicial system.

Okezie, an APC House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia East seat in the Abia House of Assembly during the 2019 election, described the purported move as an insult to majority of Nigerians.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had said that the party, after extensive consultations with legal experts, had decided to back Ihedioha, as he returns to the Supreme Court to seek a review and possible reversal of the Jan. 14 judgment.

Okezie said that Ihedioha and his team of lawyers…