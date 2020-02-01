Insecurity: Buhari’s surprise shocks Nigerians

*If the President is surprised it means he is not in charge – MBF

*Buhari’s statement is a mark of sincerity – BMO

*It means they have not been telling him the truth – Benue leader

By Clifford Ndujihe, Anayo Okoli, Peter Duru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Dirisu Yakubu, & Marie-Therese Nanlong

THE polity was awash with despair and shock, weekend, over President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment expressing surprise at the level of insecurity in the country.

On Monday, while hosting eminent and respected citizens of Niger State at the State House, Abuja, the President said: “I was taken aback by what is happening in the North-West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising. It is not ethnicity or religion rather it is one evil plan against the country.

“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we…