Man loses wife, 6 other relatives returning from his mother’s funeral

By Paul Olayemi – Koko

A 49 years old man, Daniel Burkiti in Sapele has lost his wife, and six other relatives in a ghastly motor accident involving a car and a truck along the long route linking Koko Community and Koko Junction along Warri Benin highway, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

They were reported to have been returning from his mother’s funeral.

A source who claims to be related to Daniel said “Daniel mother died months ago and on Saturday, Daniel relatives went for their sister’s burial after Koko where you have to take a boat from Koko to the hinder land.

– Premonition? –

“One of Daniel’s daughter, told the mother of a dream she had, the previous night, but the mother only shouted “God forbid” and dived into long prayers before leaving for Koko from Sapele” the source who craved anonymity said.

Another sign of a probable premonition was when the boat, they took from Koko was said to have broken down midway into the…