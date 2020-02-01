Man United play goalless draw in Fernandes debut with Wolves

Bruno Fernandes could not inspire Manchester United to victory on his debut, which ended in a 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Manchester United failed to capitalise on Chelsea dropping points in the race for the Premier League top four as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolves in Bruno Fernandes’ debut.

United completed the long-awaited capture of Portugal midfielder Fernandes on Wednesday in a deal that could end up being worth €80million.

Fernandes played the full 90 minutes as United sought to close the gap to Chelsea to four points, but the big-money signing could not help them break down Wolves in a contest light on incident.

The result will do little to boost spirits around Old Trafford, with United sixth in the table, level on points with Wolves in seventh and six behind Chelsea, who drew 2-2 at Leicester City earlier on Saturday.

David de Gea made his 300th appearance for United and 20 minutes into it he was called on to claw away a looping Matt Doherty header.

