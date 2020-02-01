Most expensive January transfer signings in football

The January transfer market is relatively quiet in comparison with the summer’s, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from splashing the cash when they feel the need to.

Here is a list of the biggest January market signings in football history;

20) Krysztof Piatek (Genoa to Milan – £30.9m)

Thirteen goals in his first nine games of the 18/19 season was enough for Krysztof Piatek to spark something of a striker merry-go-round across Europe. His form caught the attention of Serie A rivals Milan, who cut Gonzalo Higuain’s loan short to accommodate him. Chelsea swooped for the Argentine, with Alvaro Morata heading to Spain. And it all started with Piatek, who promptly flopped. A year later, he is on his way to Hertha Berlin for £23.5m.

19) Jackson Martinez (Atletico Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande – £31m)

Those in charge of recruitment at Guangzhou Evergrande are clearly fans of Portuguese football, but refuse to watch La Liga. That is the only way of explaining…