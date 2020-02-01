Muguruza ‘smiling inside’ despite Australian Open final loss

Garbine Muguruza said she was “smiling inside” despite giving up a one-set lead in losing the Australian Open final to fiery American 14th seed Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard was unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2014 but defied low expectations and a torrid 18 months to come within one victory of a third Major.

Kenin, 21 and playing her first Grand Slam final, defeated Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to cap a tournament of surprises in the women’s draw in Melbourne.

“I think right now it’s tough to have a big smile, though I’m smiling inside,” said the former French Open and Wimbledon champion.

Muguruza won just one match in the last six months of 2019 and was ranked 36 in the world at the end…