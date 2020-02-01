Okada, Napep ban: Ikorodu records total compliance

…Oregun records partial compliance

By Bose Adelaja

As the much-awaited enforcement of Lagos State Traffic Rule kicked off Saturday total compliance was noticed in Ikorodu especially at Ikorodu Roundabout, Benson Bus-stop and Sagamu Road as commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘Okada Rider’ and tricycles popularly called ‘Keke NAPEP’ or ‘Keke Marwa’ kept off the axis.

Same applies to Agric bus-stop, Ogolonto and Ipakodo where activities of Okada and Keke NAPEP were not noticed.

This was in compliance with the state government restriction order on their activities with effect from February 1st, 2020.

It was observed that Ikorodu/Mile 12 Road which used to be a hub of such activities was completely free of ‘Okada ‘ and ‘Keke NAPEP’.

Ketu/Ojota axis of Ikorodu Road was not left out as the axis was free from such activities.

However, partial compliance was noticed at Oregun Road as some commercial motorcycles and tricycles plying Oregun/Alausa and Ikeja…