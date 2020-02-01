Okada riders poise for war in Lagos

…Say, we’re waiting for the taskforce

… As ban takes effect from today

… Residents commend ban, express fears

… 600 deaths recorded in 10,000 Okada accidents in Lagos

…If this ban came early, my husband would’ve been alive —Bereaved lady

…Benefits of the ban

By Ishola Balogun, Evelyn Usman, Olasunkanmi Akoni and Samuel Ameh

The stage is set for a major confrontation between the Lagos State Government and commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators otherwise known as Okada and Keke riders today.

Last week, the state government announced the ban on their activities in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas in the state, with its enforcement to begin today, February 1, 2020.

Other states in the federation have equally banned them but they found their way to Lagos.

The decision to ban them according to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, was reached after consultation with stakeholders and the State…