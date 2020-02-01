Open Letter to Femi Adesina by Apostle Johson Suleman

Nigeria’s unity is sacrosanct:

The unity and togetherness of Nigeria is sacrosanct. Our collective peace is non-negotiable.

I personally bleed when I hear drumbeats of war and yearnings for the dissolution of Nigeria, either from tribal or political overviews. No nation remains the same after war. Therefore, we can’t be fanning the embers and heating the polity of revolution or dissolution.

On constructive criticism/ pro-good governance:

Growing up as an aspiring journalists, late Dele Giwa was my role model, especially owing to his approach and activism mentality. Also, whilst growing up as a journalist, Femi Adesina was my view of an extreme perfect gentleman whom I loved from afar until we met at Government House, Rivers state, when former Governor and now Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, made our acquaintance.

Sadly, in Nigeria and especially under this current administration, anyone who speaks truth to power is termed partisan or political; some even…