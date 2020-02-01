Quattara has stabilized Cote D’Ivoire, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday praised Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, for leading an inclusive administration and stabilizing the country.

The president said this when he received the outgoing Ambassador of Cote D’Ivoire to Nigeria, Ambassador Toure Maman, at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari said Ouattara was managing the West African country well.

“He has stabilized the country. His inclusiveness, generosity of mind and patriotism in managing the country are paying off,’’ he said.

The Nigerian leader equally appreciated Ouattara’s support for Nigeria, saying: ‘‘I am very much aware of his support for Nigeria. I wish you the best of luck in the elections this year.’’

He commended the outgoing ambassador for her hard-work and landmark achievements during her…