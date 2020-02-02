Before we sack our service chiefs

By Tonnie Iredia

Many Nigerians who feel our current service chiefs should quit have loudly said so from all over the country – it is a call that is virtually unanimous – and for once, bipartisan.

It is probably the first topic about which members of our two main political parties are agreed. Of course, we are all tired of the unending insurgency whose collateral damage has been enormous – thousands of deaths with scores of people displaced from their homes etc.

But while we do not dispute the popularity of the call, we are however concerned that no one has provided credible evidence that the removal of the service chiefs would solve the problem at hand. We posit that if care is not taken, Nigeria may once again be dealing with the symptom rather than the cause of her problem. Put differently, if new service chiefs emerge now to operate in the existing convoluted environment, the required change would hardly come.

