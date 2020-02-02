BREXIT is the same as independence for Africans

By Morak Babajide-Alabi

BREXIT: The United Kingdom bowed out of the continental European Union on Friday, January 31, 2020. For some of the citizens, this was a significant victory that called for celebrations. For whatever it is, it was the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Great Britain. This day marked the end of some deals and the negotiation of unfamiliar ones. It annulled a long-term association with twenty-seven other European countries. This status also opens up other opportunities with new partners. It is indeed a new beginning.

Friday night felt like Independence Day for a “kingdom” that once “dished sovereignty” to countries that it colonised. The celebration at Parliament Square was as it was in Accra in 1960. I imagined the joy of freedom that the Africans must have felt when they were told by the British masters that they could govern themselves. On Friday, I endured the pains of Africans who were colonised against their wishes. I wondered to…