Buhari Commends Chinese President for being proactive

…Says Nigerians ‘re behind them

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China during this trying time.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday said that China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

President Buhari noted that “China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak. With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes.”

READ ALSO: