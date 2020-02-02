Delta confirm 8 cases, one death, 120 under surveillance

By Perez Brisibe

The Delta State government said since the recent outburst of the dreaded Lassa fever, it has recorded eight cases with one death while at least 120 persons are currently under surveillance for the ailment.

The disclosure was made over the weekend by the state commissioner for health, Dr. Mordi Anonye while speaking as a guest during a Pidgin English public enlightenment programme, “How Una See Am” on the state-owned radio station.

According to Dr. Mordi, the state government is doing a lot towards combating a further spread of the ailment with many persons in the state likely infected but are unaware about it and urged everyone noticing symptoms of the sickness to avail themselves for treatment.

He noted further that the state government has established a special Lassa Fever Ward at the Federal Medical Center, FMC, Asaba for treatment of persons within and around the state whom are affected by the ailment.

