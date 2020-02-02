Doctor who lost wife to kidnappers donated police station to his community

The family of Philip Ataga, a Kaduna-based medical doctor, fell into the hands of the exact calamity he was trying to avert in his community, fresh details have revealed.

Bola Ataga, his wife, was killed by kidnappers a week after she and two of their children were abducted from their residence at Juji, near Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

According to the Cable, the kidnappers had reportedly demanded N150 million ransom but when the family could not meet the request, they killed Bola and subsequently demanded N20 million for the release of her children.

Sunday Ogwu, a Facebook user, who said he spoke to Ataga after the incident, wrote on his page that the doctor recently donated a police station to his community to help improve the security situation – after at least three persons were kidnapped in the area late last year.

“The commissioning had the AIG of the zone and the Kaduna State Government officials in attendance, to the delight of the…