Former NADECO chieftain, Arthur Nwankwo is dead

Dr, Arthur Agwuanchi Nwankwo, the founder and chancellor of Eastern Mandate Union (EMU), as well as the former vice-chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) is dead.

Born August 19, 1942, the about-to-clock 78 years old elder statesman was confirmed to have kiss the dust at around 2pm on Saturday which coincides with the first day of the second month of the year (2020).

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained at the time of publication but report indicated he died after a brief illness.

A reliable source revealed he died in the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu.

Who is Arthur Nwankwo

The deceased, Arthur Nwankwo was an author, a social critic, publisher and philosopher. described by many as a pan-Igbo activist.

He authored a considerable number of books including: