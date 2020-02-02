Guardiola defends faltering City stars in 2-0 defeat to Spurs

Pep Guardiola said it would be an “incredible mistake” to criticise his Manchester City players after they played “really well” in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham.

Champions City remain a mammoth 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool after second-half goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min boosted Spurs’ bid for a top-four finish.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off for a second bookable offence before debutant Bergwijn opened the scoring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan had a first-half penalty saved by Hugo Lloris as misfiring City fired another blank four days after a 1-0 derby defeat to Manchester United in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Guardiola kept his players in the dressing longer than usual after their loss in North London, but the City boss revealed he had been talking to his staff and wife rather than reading the riot act.

“On this performance, how should I be critical?” The Spaniard, who was unable to give…