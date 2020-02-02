Imo: Where are the philosopher-kings?(3) 

By Douglas Anele

Continuing from where we ended last week: every Imo indigene I have spoken to disagrees with the Supreme Court’s judgement, and most of them even insist that replacement of Emeka Ihedioha with Hope Uzodinma is a huge step backward.

Few sounded a note of caution by stating that, despite some of the promising actions by Ihedioha, it is too early to be cocksure about how he would perform in the long run. Now, concerning the highly controversial Supreme Court judgment that kicked Ihedioha out of office, certain pertinent questions automatically leap into bold relief that require careful consideration especially by Imo State indigenes like me who are sick and tired of mediocre leadership that has been recurrent in the state like a devious ogbanje.

First, why did the apex court summarily dismiss the counterarguments of Ihedioha’s legal team against according probative value to the questionable results presented before it by the petitioner?

