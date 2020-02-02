JSS 2 student did not impregnate any corps member in C/River

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Cross Rivers has described as untrue the social media publication stating that a JSS 2 student impregnated a serving corps member in the state.

In a statement signed by Mr Abdullahi Yuguda, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NYSC in the state, the scheme described the report as `fake and untrue.’

“The attention of the NYSC in Cross River has been drawn to a malicious publication making the rounds in the social media, alleging that a female corps member was impregnated by a teenage boy (student) in the state.

“To put the records straight, there is nothing as such in Cross River as claimed by the unknown writer. It is only meant to malign the reputation and integrity of the scheme and the public perception of our corps members.

“NYSC is a reputable organisation that is very proud of her Corps Members because of their high level of discipline and responsibility and therefore cannot be involved in such a shameful…