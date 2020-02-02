Making the most of your twilight years

What makes some older women so randy they want to have a man at all costs? Years back, a well-heeled society woman had to call her seventy-year-old mother to order when she found out that all the money she had been sending to the randy woman was used towards servicing her (the mother’s) sexual appetite.

She didn’t stop at that, she hunted down her mother’s known lovers and warned them off her: “What in heaven’s name would a man in his forties want with a woman old enough to be his mother?” pity, this concerned daughter never bothered to ask if her mother got her money’s worth!

A while back, I stumbled on this foreign news that I found amusing. According to it, a randy granny took on twenty-three male residents of a nursing home as sex partners before authorities caught up to her hobby.

The seventy-five-year-old woman obtained copies of keys to rooms in the men’s wing of Gwynn Pensioner’s Heaven, and treated herself mightily to the favours of one virile…