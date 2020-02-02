Next Level agenda will focus on healthcare ― Buhari

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that his administration’s Next Level agenda will focus on healthcare for all Nigerians as the basis of its human capital development efforts.

The President stated this on Thursday at the official launch of the ‘Nursing Now’ campaign, held in Abuja to mainstream the involvement of nurses in policy-making efforts of government in the heath sector.

Buhari, who recounted the progress his administration has made towards bringing healthcare closer to the people, said the nation cannot achieve greatness without making health the foundation of its human development efforts.

He said, “My administration places priority on the health of citizens as a cornerstone of human capital development. Therefore, we will ensure healthcare is positioned as the focus of our Next Level agenda.

“I am pleased to say we have made progress with the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, and our…