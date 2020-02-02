No suspected or confirmed Coronavirus case in Lagos ― Prof Abayomi

Dismisses media report

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

Contrary to a media report on an alleged suspected case of the coronavirus in a hospital in Lekki area of Lagos, facts yesterday emerged that the person just arrived from China and needed to be monitored as part of the response mechanisms in the State.

In the report, it was claimed that a suspected case of a patient with the Coronavirus had been quarantined at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos.

But when contacted, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi dismissed the report, describing it as fake news.

Giving an update on the suspected Coronavirus case in Lagos on Saturday 1/02/2020 on his twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, the Comissioner for Health wrote:

“The attention of @followlasg and @LSMOH has been drawn to a story of a query suspected case of #2019nCoV infection which presented at a particular private hospital in Lekki on 29/01/2020.

“The subject in question is an adult male Nigerian who arrived from…