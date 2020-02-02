Nunieh evasive in producing NYSC discharge certificate — CSO

…it is false, they are fighting me because of forensic audit-Nunieh

By Festus Ahon

A civil society organization, Anti-corruption and Accountability Coalition Against Corruption, yesterday, accused the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Joi Nunieh of being evasive in producing her discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps.

The CSO, in a letter, addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari called for the sack of Nunieh as the commission’s Acting Managing Director.

The letter signed by Engr. Olaoye Shittu Durojaiye noted that political appointees were manipulating “screening processes by giving frivolous excuses as to the whereabouts of their credentials in order to mislead the government and the public.

“As a matter of verisimilitude, the above scenario played out in the recent screening of the…