Pay rise for political office holders insensitive — Coalition

By Eric Ugbor

Coalition of South-East

Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to discontinue the move for pay rise for politicians.

COSEYL President-General, Goodluck Ibem, said the move was outrageous, insensitive and inimical to economic growth because of the burden it would place on Nigeria.

He said, “The planned pay rise by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for political office holders in the country even when they are adjudged the highest salary earners in the world will cripple our economy.

“Such a move will lead Nigeria into serious economic downturn that it may not come out from because politicians will never get tired of taking more money even from the common purse at will.

“At a time government finds it difficult to pay workers who deserve better minimum wage, talking about increasing the salaries of political office holders is immoral”.

Ibem said that increasing…