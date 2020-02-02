Supreme court can’t reverse victory — Gov Uzodinma 

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would not reverse its judgment that sacked his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and declared him the winner of the March 19, 2019 governorship election.

Reacall that the apex court had, on January 14, removed Mr Ihedioha of the PDP on the ground that he did not score the lawful majority votes in the Imo governorship race.

The court said it arrived at that decision after adding votes scored by Mr Uzodinma in 388 polling units, which showed that he won the race.

It subsequently declared him the winner of the election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give him a certificate of return as elected Imo governor.

Mr Ihedioha has, however, vowed to return to the Supreme Court with a view to seeking a review of the judgment that removed him from office.

Mr Uzodinma, who spoke with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu…