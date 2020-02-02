Why banning Okada, Keke, others, when Boko Haram

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has faulted the banning of commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, keke, and others in Lagos.

He asked the Lagos state government if it was not aware of Boko Haram recruitment, noting that Lagos should expect surge in terrorism and insecurity.

Recall that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in January 27 banned the activities of commercial motorcycles, Keke Napepe, GOKADA, OPAY, others in the below LGAs and LCDAs:

Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.

Others are Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

