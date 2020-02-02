Why we can’t protest enrollment like ASUU ―ASUP

*ASUP says all members in federal polytechnics complied in enrollment

*Accuses FG of deviating from terms agreed upon

*Calls on Abia, Ondo governments to urgently reinstate members sacked

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Polytechnic lecturers in the country have attributed their inability to kick against enrollment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, like their university counterparts to the existing law which they explained, didn’t grant them autonomy like the universities.

The explanation came as the polytechnic lecturers under the auspices of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, said they have fully enrolled in the controversial payment scheme introduced by the federal government.

But the union which explained that the lack of autonomy in the Polytechnics Amendment Act, did not grant polytechnics autonomy unlike universities, accused the federal government of deviating from the terms specified in the IPPIS…