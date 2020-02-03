Corruption: Reps threaten to expose CBN, NNPC, others

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Monday threatened to expose the amount of generated public funds unaccounted for by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and several other unremitting agencies in the country.

Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee, Rep. Wole Oke issued the threat at a public hearing on non-remittances, declared open by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The two-week public hearing on the probe of alleged “deliberate and reckless refusal by non-Treasury and Partially Funded Agencies to render their audited Accounts covering the period of 2014-2018 to the Auditor General of the federation”, was attended by over 50 agencies.

Rep. Gbajabiamila who was represented by Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Peter Akpatson made it clear that henceforth it would no longer business as usual as the Ninth National Assembly would go all out to…