External reserves to drop below $37.5bn in February

By Babajide Komolafe & Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE nation’s external reserves are expected to continue the seven months downward trend to drop below $37.5 billion by the end of this month.

Last month, the reserves dropped to the lowest level since October 2017 (24-months), falling further by 1.4 percent or $539 million to $38.056 billion as at January 30 from $38.595 billion at the end of December 2019.

Recall that the reserves, after falling persistently for seven months, from peak of $47.989 billion on July 5, 2018, to $42.296 billion February 28, 2019, commenced steady upward trend which peaked at $45.175 billion on June 10, 2019.

But, after four weeks fluctuation which ended on July 5 at $45.149 billion, the reserves commenced a six months downward trend which resulted to $6.83 billion or 8.4 percent decline as at January 9, 2020.

The sharp decline in reserves was due to decline in…