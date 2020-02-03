NSCDC arrests quack health practitioner for allegedly killing girl, 3, in Lafia

Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a quack medical practitioner for allegedly killing a three-year-old girl through illegal blood transfusion.

Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, state commandant of NSCDC paraded the 27 years-old suspect, Muddansir Idris at the state command in Lafia on Monday.

Mahmoud-Fari said the suspect was arrested from the Kofan-Sarkin-Power area of Lafia following report from the parents of the deceased on Friday, Jan. 31.

According to the commandant, the suspect had on the fateful day, transfused blood to the child at a medicine store in the area, which resulted to bleeding from all her body openings.

“Sensing danger, the suspect ran away and the baby was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, where doctors tried frantically to save her life to no avail.

“We were able to trace and arrest the suspect and also seal the premises,” Mahmoud-Fari said.

He said investigation…